Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 launched in India: Price, features

Image Source : MI.COM Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 arrives in India with an affordable price tag.

Xiaomi has added yet another product to its huge portfolio in India. The new Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 has been finally launched in India. The product is currently under the company’s crowd-funding program. This is the second electric toothbrush from the company in the Indian market, first being the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300.

As the naming scheme suggests, the new T100 is a toned-down version of the T300. The more pocket-friendly toothbrush comes with ultra-soft bristles, low-noise design, and 30-day battery life. Xiaomi claims that the toothbrush has been designed with the help of dentists to ensure maximum efficiency.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 under crowdfunding on Mi.com. The electric toothbrush is priced at Rs 549. However, the company is also charging shipping cost, which brings the price up to Rs. 599. The Chinese tech giant will start shipping the product on July 15. As of now, the company has not revealed information on the availability of brush heads.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 comes with an Auto Timer feature that assists the user in brushing teeth more efficiently. It also comes with two modes, a Standard mode and a Gentle Mode for more sensitive teeth. The toothbrush is also IPX7 rating which means you do not need to worry about spilling water on other parts of the brush.

Unlike the competition, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 uses a microUSB port and a rechargeable battery. This means the user does not need to worry about changing any cells. Also, the company promises a battery life of up to 30 days.

