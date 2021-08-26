Here's why OLED panels could lead the future of laptops

Follow us on Asus ZenBook 13 OLED

With the COVID-19 lockdown, we realised that our smartphones and laptops have become integral parts of our lives. We have been spending most of the hours of our day looking at our laptop screens, which is why we need to ensure that the display technology that we are using is the best. Asus wants to solve this by introducing a wide range of OLED panel laptops.

The company has already launched two OLED laptops in India under its ZenBook series. With such a surge in OLED based laptops, we were excited to get answers to some of our questions. Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India agreed to answer some of the questions.

Here’s a quick look at our questions and what Su has to say about them.

Why ASUS is incorporating OLED display in their laptop and what kind of people should invest in a laptop with an OLED screen?

Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, millions of working professionals as well as students are working and studying from home, spending a huge chunk of their time in front of laptop screens. This digitization of work and studies has led to increase in the screen time as well as blue light exposure, which is not good for one’s eyes. It is the OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) technology which provides a better viewing experience which is better for one’s eyes as it is 70 percent less harmful as compared to the LCD screen.

Working professionals who spend long hours in front of screen should definitely invest in a laptop with an OLED panel. Additionally, experts strongly recommend that even children and teenagers should opt for laptops with OLED screen as their eyes are more sensitive and have clearer crystalline which allows more blue light to pass through. The same can be dangerous causing premature aging of the retina for children. OLED technology laptops are a solution to combat these harmful effects in the new normal.

While laptops offering this screen technology are generally placed on the upper side of the price segment, it still makes sense to invest in it – why is that so?

From reading and writing emails, watching shows and movies to attending online classes in the times of COVID-19, it’s safe to say that most of us spend a lot of time staring at our laptop screen. And, that can have adverse effects on our eyes. Blue light from electronics is linked to problems like blurry vision, eyestrain, dry eye, macular degeneration, and cataracts. Infact, elongated hours can even cause sleep issues.

Keeping in mind our consumer’s health, while still keeping performance as the core, we have incorporated OLED display in our laptop line-up. We are committed to educate our consumers on the importance of having an OLED laptop and to proactively prioritize eye healthcare along with other benefits such as best in class color accuracy, clearer images,s and blur free visuals for a much better viewing experience. OLED laptops are absolute winners and an excellent future investment.

Do you think OLED technology is going to make its way to lower price segment laptops also?

As it is often the case with most of the new technologies, laptops with OLED displays were first incorporated in premium laptops, from when they were first introduced in 2016. However, with time, things are changing, and ASUS is gradually aiming towards democratizing this technology, to make it available to more people.

In the pre-pandemic times, ASUS OLED laptops were in the range of INR 1.5 lakh and above, however, with the recent launch of ASUS ZenBook 13, OLED display is now also incorporated in 80-90k price range.

With the intent to empower the younger generation as well, we are planning to introduce more OLED laptops in the near future and make OLED screens mainstream in laptops.