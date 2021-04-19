This wide-spreading WhatsApp Pink link is harmful: Here's why

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Pink link malicious in nature, clicking on it is dangerous

WhatsApp continues to face different types of attacks and hacks on its users. With the help of a new WhatsApp pink link, hackers are trying to inject a virus into the users’ smartphones. The link claims to switch the WhatsApp icon colour from green to pink but it instead injects some kind of virus.

This link is currently being circulated among various WhatsApp groups. In case you come across such a link, you should neither click on it nor forward it to your friends and family members.

What is WhatsApp Pink link?

As mentioned above, the WhatsApp Pink link claims to change the green WhatsApp logo to pink. Apart from that, it also claims to bring new features to the app. However, it does not act as advertised. According to the cyber experts, it is a malicious link which will help hackers to get into users’ phone and gain access to the WhatsApp account.

Soon after the link started spreading, cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia posted on social media, “Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost.”

Jiten Jain, Director of cyber intelligence firm Voyager Infosec, said, “Such malicious apps can be used to compromise your phone and steal personal data like –photos, SMS, contacts etc. Keyboard based malware can be used to track everything you type. It can be used to capture and steal banking passwords. The current case of Pink WhatsApp or WhatsApp Gold is also a case of malware impersonating as fake WhatsApp feature apps.”

WhatsApp did come forward and said, “Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact.”