Vodafone launches Rs. 47, Rs. 67, Rs. 78 prepaid plans: Validity, benefits and more

New Vodafone prepaid packs

Vodafone has introduced the Rs. 47, the Rs. 67, and Rs. 78 prepaid packs in India. All three packs come under Value Added Services section and are in addition to the various existing prepaid plans in the country. Read on to know all about the new Vodafone packs.

Vodafone Rs. 47, Rs, 67, Rs. 78 packs: Validity, benefits

All new prepaid packs offer Value Added Services (VAS) to the Vodafone prepaid users in India. The packs are currently available to buy on the Vodafone website in the Mumbai circle since they weren't available in the Delhi circle.

The Rs.47 prepaid pack provides users with the caller tune benefits with the unlimited option to change songs. The pack is available with a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 67 pack offers some caller tune benefits with for more days, that is, 90 days. The Rs. 78 pack, on the other hand, provides the caller tune facility for 84 days, which is slightly weird given that the pack costs more than the Rs. 67 plan.

As a reminder, Vodafone been introducing new prepaid plans in India. It recently introduced the Rs. 95 all-rounder prepaid plan with an Rs. 74 talk time and 200MB of 4G data for 56 days. Additionally, it even increased the 4G data on the Rs. 249, the Rs. 399, and the Rs. 599 prepaid plans with double the data.

