Vivo Y73s 5G with 48MP triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 720 launched: Features, specs

Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its Y series called 'Vivo Y73s' with 5G network support, a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity processor and a triple-lens rear camera module in China. The Vivo Y73s 5G is priced at CNY1,998 (around Rs. 21,721). Currently, there is no information on whether the Vivo Y73s 5G will head to markets outside of China, reports GSMArena.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a water-drop notch. It supports 1080 x 2400 pixels full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1 per cent.

The device comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. The company has announced the smartphone in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

The smartphone houses a 48MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP superwide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone supports photography features such as night mode, macro shots, 10x digital zoom, EIS, and 4K video shooting. The Vivo Y73s 5G has a front-facing camera of 16MP with f/2.0 aperture.

The handset houses a 4,100mAh battery that supports 18W dual-engine fast charging through USB-C.

