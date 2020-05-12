Vivo V19 with quad rear cameras introduced in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : VIVO Vivo V19 in Mystic Blue colour

Vivo has added a new member to its camera-centric V series -- the Vivo V19 -- in India. The Vivo V19 is the successor to the Vivo V17 introduced last year. The new V19 comes with the cameras as its highlight. Read on to know more about the new Vivo smartphone.

Vivo V19 Features, Specifications

The Vivo V19 has the cameras as its main USP. It houses a quad-camera setup at the back rated at 48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. Upfront, there are two selfie snappers standing at 32MP and 8MP. The device comes with several camera features such as Super Night mode, Aura Screen Light, AI, Art Portrait Video, Ultra Stable Video mode, and more.

It comes with a 6.44-inch LIV Super AMOLED Full HD+ dual iView display with two punch holes. The smartphone, with a 3D glass body, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging technology and runs FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10. Additionally, it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, Copper Tube Liquid Cooling Technology, and USB Type-C. The Vivo V19 comes in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour variants.

Vivo V19 Price, Availability, Offers

The Vivo V19 comes with a price tag of Rs. 27,990 (8GB/128GB) and Rs. 31,990 (8GB/256GB) and will be available to buy in India, starting May 15 via Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and offline stores.

It comes with a couple of offers for users to avail; interested people can get a 10% cashback on the use of HDFC or ICICI credit cards, one-time screen replacement, a 5% cashback on IDFC Bank, one EMI cashback on HDB, Jio benefits worth Rs. 40,000, Airtel Double Data offer, Airtel Xstream Premium, free subscription to Shaw Academy access for one month, Wynk Music, Hello Tunes (Wynk Library), Airtel Secure Lite, and Vodafone Idea additional 1.5 GB data offer. These offers will be applicable if the device is purchased offline.

For online, users can get a 10% cashback on HDFC or ICICI credit cards, one-time screen replacement, no-cost EMI, Jio benefits worth Rs. 40,000, and the aforementioned Airtel offers.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage