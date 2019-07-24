Image Source : PIXABAY/STROGANOVA Uber partners with Sun Mobility for deploying e-autos in India

Uber, the ride-hailing giant announced its partnership with SUN Mobility on Wednesday to deploy e-autos in India. Uber said that the partnership will be piloted across select cities in the coming months.

SUN Mobility, as part of the alliance, will be offering a unique energy infrastructure platform that will include smart batteries that can be swapped, provided with interchange stations for selecting original equipment manufacturers to build e-autos.

To save money on initial acquisition cost, fleet owners and Uber's driver-partners will benefit as they can buy vehicles without the battery.

As a service, SUN Mobility will receive charged, swappable batteries, thereby adding in bringing the overall cost of e-autos in line with the internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart.

Pradeep Parameswaran, President Uber, India and South Asia, said in a statement, "We are delighted to partner with SUN Mobility, an industry pioneer to try to usher in a wave of electric vehicles in the mass market category".

Parameswaran said, "This is an important step forward in fulfilling our vision for creating a mobility ecosystem that is sustainable, provides cleaner air and helps build smarter cities across the region".

SUN Mobility is a joint venture between Maini Group and SUN Group with 50:50 ratio and pioneers in areas of clean energy and electric mobility.

Led by Chetan Maini, the company was launched in April 2017, who previously was the founder of Reva that was renamed as Mahindra Electric, and Uday Khemka, Vice Chairman of SUN Group.

Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman of SUN Mobility, Maini said, "Our mission is to give users a cost-effective and convenient energy infrastructure solution to accelerate the adoption of Evs".

Maini further said, "Partnering with Uber, the leading global player in personal mobility, will help create a wide EV landscape at scale, that will transform the way people commute".

(With IANS inputs)

