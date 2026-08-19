US Ambassador Sergio Gor enjoys 'shikara' ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar | Watch

Srinagar:

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday took a shikara ride on Srinagar's famous Dal Lake during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. After meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence, Gor headed to Dal Lake, accompanied by his security personnel and officials from the US Embassy.

According to news agency PTI, the ambassador boarded a shikara near Nehru Park and spent around an hour enjoying the ride on the iconic lake.

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Known as the 'Jewel of Srinagar,' Dal Lake is one of the city's most iconic attractions. Spread across around 26 square km, the lake is famous for its picturesque surroundings, traditional shikara rides and houseboats.

'J-K is an important part of India': US envoy

Earlier, after meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, the US Ambassador Sergio Gor called Jammu and Kashmir an 'important part of India'. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gor, commended the security efforts made by the Union Territory administration and Centre to make Jammu and Kashmir more safe, and signalled a potential shift in Washington's stance by indicating that the US may re-evaluate and "downgrade" its highest-level travel warning for Jammu and Kashmir.

The US envoy said Washington periodically reviews its travel advisories and would assess whether the existing advisory for Jammu and Kashmir should be downgraded. "The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something that we are going to look at," Gor said.

He noted that the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government had taken significant steps to improve security in the region.

"New Delhi, the chief minister here, and the government here, we believe, have made some incredible steps to keeping this area safer and making it more safe. So, we will be looking at if the travel warning that is imposed, that is recommended by the United States, is something that should be downgraded," he said.

This is the first standalone visit by the US envoy to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam in 2025.

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