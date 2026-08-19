Five dead, 20 others hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Ahmedabad :

A shocking case of suspected spurious liquor consumption has emerged from Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, where five people have died and 20 others are undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming adulterated liquor. As per the information, the incident occurred at Kharkhadi village of Ghogha taluka. The incident has triggered a major police investigation. Acting on the directions of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister, a team of the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) has reached Bhavnagar to investigate the matter. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is also collecting evidence from the suspected site of adulteration.

According to preliminary information, around 230 bottles of liquor of a particular brand, reportedly brought from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, were allegedly targeted by bootleggers. The suspected kingpin, Gautam Solanki, along with his associates Rais and Mukesh, allegedly adulterated the liquor with locally made country liquor at Gautam's house in the Ambliwadi area of Vartej. The adulterated liquor was then allegedly sold to local residents.

The consumption of the suspected spurious liquor left several people seriously ill. Among those who died during treatment were Upendrasingh Gohil and Kanaksingh Gohil. Three other people have also died, taking the total death toll to five.

20 patients undergoing treatment

At present, 20 people are undergoing treatment following the incident. Ten patients have been admitted to Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar, while another 10 are receiving treatment at hospitals in other districts. Three of the patients are reportedly in extremely critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll could increase.

Top officials visit ICU as investigation intensifies

Soon after the incident came to light, the district collector, SDM Akshar Vyas and Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey reached the ICU at Sir T Hospital and took stock of the condition of the patients. The police have also launched immediate action against the suspected liquor suppliers. During a raid at the residence of alleged kingpin Gautam Solanki, officers seized more than 130 bottles. Legal action has been initiated against all three key accused.

Probe underway into adulteration and liquor supply chain

The SMC and FSL teams are now investigating how the liquor was adulterated, who supplied the bottles and how the suspected spurious liquor reached consumers. Authorities are also likely to examine the source of the liquor allegedly brought from Ujjain and trace the wider distribution network. The exact substance responsible for the deaths and illnesses will be established through forensic and medical examination.

Incident raises questions despite Gujarat's prohibition policy

The incident has caused anger among the families of the deceased and raised questions about the enforcement of Gujarat's prohibition regime. Gujarat has a longstanding prohibition policy, making the alleged preparation and sale of adulterated liquor from a private residence particularly serious.

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