Tinder India announces new Festive Mode: Here's what it means

Image Source : PIXABAY Tinder has announced a new "Festival Mode" for users in India.

Tinder, the popular dating application has just announced a feature dedicated to the Indian market. The in-app user experience feature is called "Festival Mode" and it is currently available only in India. As the name suggests, the feature tries to bring festive vibes to the app during festivals like Diwali, Holi and others.

"We know our diverse community values connecting over shared interests, and with Festival Mode we are introducing an innovative new way for Tinder users to make IRL connections," Taru Kapoor, GM, Tinder and Match Group said in a statement.

"Tinder is a reflection of its community, and as our members seek new, varied experiences, we are excited to be there to enable more meaningful connections," she added.

Now, users can add a badge to their profile highlighting their planned festival destination. From there, they have the ability to match and chat with other users attending the same event before they arrive. After festivals including EDC Las Vegas, Bonnaroo, British Summer Time and EDC, Orlando, Festival Mode will have its debut in India with Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Pune.