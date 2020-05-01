TikTok launches new in-app reporting feature to curb spread of misinformation on COVID-19

TikTok is a popular video-sharing platform.

Almost every social media giant is taking actions to curb the spread of misinformation related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. TikTok is one of them as they have taken quite a few actions to spread the right information about COVID-19. Now, the company has introduced a new in-app reporting feature that will allow TikTok users to report content that has “intentionally deceptive information” within the app.

TikTok is working to curb misinformation by introducing the option to report content in the new ‘Misleading Information' category. While this has been a feature for a long time and applies for any kind of content, the company has also added a sub-category named “COVID-19 information” where users can report any information related to COVID-19.

TikTok has published a blog post around the new feature that reads, “When users report any content as 'COVID-19 Misinformation', it is sent to a priority moderation queue which is manned by an internal Taskforce and escalated to third-party fact-checkers. The Taskforce has been set up as a proactive measure to strengthen our capabilities in addressing misinformation around COVID-19 and prioritise decision making. It is supported by a large internal team working on content safety across TikTok.”

Image Source : TIKTOK COVID-19 related misinformation can now be reported.

“We believe tackling misinformation requires a long term and sustainable approach with the help of experts from NGOs, academia and governments. To this effect, we will be inviting credible partners to submit proposals for a misinformation research grant of USD50K (INR3.5 Million). The objective of this effort is to better understand the misinformation ecosystem on social media. This includes, detailed understanding for the industry as a whole, how to further improve detection of such content, how it spreads, the motivations that drive creation, and also how to design, measure and conduct effective interventions to limit the negative impact of misinformation,” the post further reads.

In case you come across such misleading content, you can head over just tap on the Share button and then go to Report > Misleading information > COVID-19 misinformation. You can also give an optional description to add additional information. Just tap Submit once done.

