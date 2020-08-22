Galaxy S20 users start receiving One UI 2.5 update: Here's a list of other Samsung phones receiving it

Samsung Galaxy S20 series start receiving One UI 2.5 update.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra have started receiving the new One UI 2.5 update. The company is gradually rolling out the update to all of its eligible flagship smartphones. The new user interface originally debuted with the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 2.5 update will first be made available for the 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 smartphones. However, an official Samsung announcement suggests that the update will also be made available for the 4G variants of the handsets.

Apart from the Galaxy S20 series, the South Korean giant has also listed other eligible devices that will be receiving the One UI 2.5 update. Here’s a list of phones that will be receiving One UI 2.5 update soon:

Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9 Plus

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Fold 2

As of now, Samsung has not listed any of the Galaxy A or Galaxy M series smartphones. This might mean that the update will take some more time before it arrives on the mid-range and budget-oriented devices. It could also mean that Samsung will skip this one for the lower range. Notably, the Samsung tablets are also missing from the list.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review: Best 'S' ever

As for the changelog, the OneUI 2.5 update will bring the new ‘Pro Video mode' to offer users more controls while video recording. This will be made available for all the Galaxy S20 users but we are still not sure if it will arrive on older flagships or not. Apart from that, Samsung has also improved the Samsung Notes app and has enabled import and writing on PDF files.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage