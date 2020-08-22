Galaxy S20 users start receiving One UI 2.5 update: Here's a list of other Samsung phones receiving it

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra have started receiving the new One UI 2.5 update. The company is gradually rolling out the update to all of its eligible flagship smartphones. The new user interface originally debuted with the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series.
According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 2.5 update will first be made available for the 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 smartphones. However, an official Samsung announcement suggests that the update will also be made available for the 4G variants of the handsets.
Apart from the Galaxy S20 series, the South Korean giant has also listed other eligible devices that will be receiving the One UI 2.5 update. Here’s a list of phones that will be receiving One UI 2.5 update soon:
- Galaxy S10 Plus
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9 Plus
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Fold 2
As of now, Samsung has not listed any of the Galaxy A or Galaxy M series smartphones. This might mean that the update will take some more time before it arrives on the mid-range and budget-oriented devices. It could also mean that Samsung will skip this one for the lower range. Notably, the Samsung tablets are also missing from the list.
As for the changelog, the OneUI 2.5 update will bring the new ‘Pro Video mode' to offer users more controls while video recording. This will be made available for all the Galaxy S20 users but we are still not sure if it will arrive on older flagships or not. Apart from that, Samsung has also improved the Samsung Notes app and has enabled import and writing on PDF files.