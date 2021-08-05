Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 prices leaked ahead of launch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER / @EVLEAKS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 prices leaked online.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones soon. The smartphones will be launched globally and will be making their way to India as well in the coming weeks. The official global launch has been set for August 11 and it will be conducted virtually. As fans are excited for these foldables to arrive, the pricing of these smartphones has already been leaked.

The Indian prices of these smartphones have been leaked by the renowned tipster, Yogesh Brar. Brar claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be priced at around Rs. 1,35,000. However, the MRP that will be mentioned in the box would be Rs. 1,49,990. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the smartphone will be priced somewhere between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 90,000.

This clearly shows that the South Korean giant is launching the new smartphones at a lower price than their predecessors. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched at Rs. 1,49,990 and a year later it is now available for Rs 1,34,990.

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also expected to be launched at a lower price than its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was launched in India at a price of Rs. 1,09,999 but it is now retailing at around Rs. 85,000.

According to another leakster, Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are already available for pre-orders in India. However, this is not via the official Samsung website but spotted on some retailer’s Instagram post.

All of this should be taken with a pinch of salt as we will be learning about the actual prices and specifications of the devices as Samsung unfolds the mystery in the coming days.