Samsung launches affordable Galaxy Tab A7 in India: Price, features, specifications

Samsung has introduced its affordable tablet -- the Galaxy Tab A7 -- in its Galaxy Tab A series in India. The new tablet comes with mid-range specifications and features a big screen and quad speakers. Read on to know more about the new Samsung tablet.

Galaxy Tab A7 Features, Specifications

The Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a 10.6-inch WUXGA+ display with an 80% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and comes equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via a memory card.

On the camera front, the Tab A7 features an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. It is backed by a 7,040mAh battery with adaptive fast charging and runs Samsung One UI 2.5 based on Android.

Additionally, the Galaxy Tab A7 comes with quad speakers, Dolby Atmos surround sound and has three colour options, namely, Dark Gray, Silver and Gold.

Galaxy Tab A7 Price, Offers, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for Wi-Fi model and Rs. 21,999 for the LTE model. It is now up for pre-orders via Samsung.com, select retail stores and leading online portals.

As for the offers, the Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium for free. Additionally, interested buyers who book the Tab A7 will get the keyboard cover for Rs. 1,875 (original price Rs. 4,499) and a cashback of Rs. 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

