Samsung Galaxy S21 series prices leaked ahead of launch: Know details

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S21 series prices leaked ahead of launch.

Samsung is now working on its next flagship models, the Galaxy S21 series. The company is gearing up to launch the new models sometime next month. Ahead of the launch, we have witnessed the phone's pictures as well as specifications in the leaks. Now a new report has claimed to reveal the launch prices of the upcoming Galaxy S21, S21+, and the S21 Ultra in European markets.

According to GizmoChina, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be priced at 849 euro for the 128GB base variant. The Galaxy S21+ is expected to be priced at 1,049 euro for the 128GB variant and 1,099 euro for the 256GB storage option.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is likely to be priced at 1,399 euro for the 128GB variant. Galaxy Club recently reported that the 128GB versions of the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will be priced at 879 euro, 1,079 euro, and 1,399 euro.

The Galaxy S21 would come in four colour options, while the Galaxy S21+ could offer three colours. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have Phantom Black and Phantom Silver colour options.

The S21 will have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus will be a 6.7-inch device and the Ultra will have a 6.8-inch display. The upcoming Galaxy S21 series is said to feature the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset in the US and South Korea, while other markets like India will receive Exynos 2100 processors.

The phones are all expected to have 5G, with the S21 and Plus both with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6E in the Ultra.

(with IANS inputs)