Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-booking offer benefits extended till June 15: Here’s what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-book offers extended in India.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 series in India. While the three handsets were quite impressive, the sales were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the lockdown was imposed in India, interested buyers were not able to get their hands on the product. Those who did manage to get the product were not able to activate the pre-booking offers.

Now, the company has announced that even as the pandemic continues, they will continue to provide consumers with the pre-booking offers until June 15. This will help those consumers who were not able to redeem these offers due to the nationwide lockdown. The customers who have pre-booked the Galaxy S20 can now collect and activate their smartphone till May 20, 2020. The deadline was previously set as Apr 30, 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S20 customers who successfully pre-booked the smartphone will now be able to purchase and activate their devices on or before May 20. With the extension of the purchase date, the pre-booking offers can now be redeemed till June 15, 2020.

As a part of the offer, the customers are eligible to get an additional bonus of up to Rs 5000 by upgrading their smartphone to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra in India.

Additionally, the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra buyers are eligible to get the Galaxy Buds+ at just Rs 1,999. The Galaxy S20 consumers, on the other hand, will need to pay Rs 2,999 for the Galaxy Buds+ as a part of the pre-booking offer. Notably, the Galaxy Buds+ are worth Rs. 11,990. If you have already got your new Galaxy S20 smartphone in your hands, you can still get the Buds+ till June 15.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: Stunned the iPhone fanatic in me

Apart from that, Samsung is also offering Samsung Care+ benefits to the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking consumers. The Care+ package is worth Rs. 3999, which can be grabbed for just Rs. 1999 as a part of the offer until June 15.

Samsung has also partnered with telecom operators - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to offer double data benefits to Galaxy S20 subscribers. Lastly, the customers will also be able to get a free 4-month subscription for YouTube Premium.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is currently available with a price tag of Rs. 70,500. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are available for a price of Rs 77,900 and Rs 97,900 respectively.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage