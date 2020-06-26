Samsung's third 'Lite' smartphone, Galaxy S20 Lite slated to launch in October

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung began the start of a new Lite smartphones series with the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Lite to serve less expensive smartphones with some compromising specifications. It seems like the South Korean company is going to continue the series as it is soon expected to launch the Galaxy S20 Lite, in its Galaxy S20 series, which will be a lighter variant of the Galaxy S20. Read on to know more about the possible new smartphone,

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite to launch soon

In addition to the existing rumours and leaks, a new leak has popped up that suggests that alleged Galaxy S20 Lite is expected to launch in October this year. The smartphone could also be called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition or the Galaxy S20 Pen Edition. The 'Pen Edition' moniker hints at the support for an S Pen, much like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite series. If this happens, it will be the first Galaxy S device to come with a stylus. However, that is very unlikely.

A report by ETNews suggests that the laddered-down variant of the Galaxy S20 is expected to make its entry to contribute to the sale numbers in the second half of 2020. It is suggested that Samsung smartphone sales have been affected due to the current Coronavirus crisis worldwide.

While details regarding the upcoming affordable Samsung smartphone isn't fully available, it is suggested that the Galaxy S20 Lite could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, come with 128GB of storage, and a number of colour options. In similar news, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Note 20 series, along with the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones in August.

As a reminder, we don't have official details regarding the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite and need to take keep in mind that the aforementioned is a rumour. We will update you once we get more information. So, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage