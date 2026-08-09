'I am a labourer of Indian cinema': Yash says Toxic is not a Kannada film but an Indian film

New Delhi:

Yash received a loud welcome from fans at the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer launch in Bengaluru, where he spoke about the film, its making and his approach to Indian cinema. The actor said he does not believe in labelling Toxic as a Kannada film, describing it instead as an Indian film made by a team of talented people.

After greeting the Bengaluru crowd, Yash said, 'This is not a Kannada film. I don't believe in such labels. It is an Indian film featuring talented individuals.' He also stressed that the project should not be seen simply as a ‘Yash’ film, pointing to the contribution of the wider team behind it.

Yash on the challenges of making Toxic

Yash acknowledged that making Toxic had not been straightforward and involved several major decisions. He said the film was not intended to be a typical commercial project and was instead shaped by the work and commitment of the people involved.

'Making this film was a challenging task, as it required several major decisions,' he said, adding that it was the result of the hard work of many people. He also spoke about the importance of passion in filmmaking, saying that it never goes to waste and that audiences would understand that when they watch the film.

The actor's comments come after a lengthy production process for Toxic. Yash has previously spoken about the scale of the project and revealed that the film required an extensive shooting schedule.

I am a labourer of Indian cinema: Yash

Yash also described himself as a 'labourer of Indian cinema', reflecting on his place in an industry that has increasingly moved beyond regional boundaries. The actor has become a pan-Indian star following the success of the KGF franchise, but his comments at the event focused more on the work involved in making films than on his own stardom.

His remarks also underline the broader positioning of Toxic, which brings together actors and technicians from different parts of the Indian film industry.

More about Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles. Yash is also involved in the film's production.

The film is being presented as an action drama aimed at adult audiences. Its trailer gives glimpses of a stylised world involving crime, power and conflict, while the makers have kept the central plot under wraps.

Toxic has also attracted attention for its ensemble cast and its collaboration between Yash and director Geetu Mohandas. The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.

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