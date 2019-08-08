Image Source : TWITTER/SAMSUNGMOBILE Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ announced in the US, price in India revealed

Samsung announces its latest smartphone in the Note series called the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+. The phones were launched at an event in the US. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display while the Galaxy Note 10+ plus comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Displays with in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner.

Also, read: Vivo S1 with an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear camera launched in India

The fingerprint scanner can read the 3D contour of users physical thumbprint that offers improved anti-spoofing. The new Note series get a re-designed, unibody Bluetooth Low energy enabled S Pen that gets Air actions that come with customizable gesture controls along with handwriting to text conversion to MS Word, Screen off memo in 5 colours, PDF and more. The S Pen also comes with a built-in Lithium-titanate battery that lasts for 10 hours on a single charge and weighs 3.04 grams.

Powering the devices are the Snapdragon 855 processor/Samsung Exynos 9 series 9825 7nm processors, depending on the region. The Galaxy Note10+ 5G utilizes Snapdragon 855 with Snapdragon X50 modem that supports 5G for both Sub-6 GHz as well as mmWave frequency bands.

The phones run on Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI that features Samsung services like Bixby, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and Samsung DeX, which makes it easy for users to work between the phone and PC.

For cameras, the Note10 comes with the triple rear camera that include a 12 Megapixel Dual Pixel and Dual Aperture primary sensor, a 16 Megapixel Ultra-wide lens that features a 123-degree field of view and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens. On the front is the 10Megapixel Dual Pixel front-facing camera. The Note10+ comes with an additional DepthVision or ToF rear camera for scanning objects that turn into movable 3D render.

The phones come with IP68 rating water and dust resistance. The Note 10 gets 3500mAh battery, while the Note 10+ comes with a 430mAh battery that supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare feature to charge Qi-compatible devices.

Samsung announced that it will be up pre-order via Flipkart, Amazon.in, Samsung Online shop, Tata CliQ as well as Paytm starting today 22nd August and will be available from 23rd August.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 8GB/256GB price is Rs 69,999, while the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 12GB /256GB price is Rs79,999.

Users with HDFC credit or debit cards can pre-book the phones from retail outlets & Samsung.com/in, where they can get Rs. 6,000 cashback.

Users with ICICI credit and debit cards who pre-book via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Tata CLiQ will get Rs 6000 cashback.

Users who pre-book the phones will be eligible to get Galaxy Watch Active at Rs 9999 that is priced at Rs 19,990.

Also, read: Huami Amazfit Verge Lite with 20 days battery and 1.3-inch AMOLED display launched in India