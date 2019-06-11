Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M40 set to launch in India today: Expected specs, price and more

Samsung will be launching its new Galaxy M40 today in India. The Galaxy M40 will be the fourth phone in the Galaxy M series. One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy M40 is the Infinity-O display, just like the flagship Galaxy S10 line up. The phone will be available on Amazon India and Samsung's online store.

The Samsung Galaxy M series is an online-only smartphone series and considering the success of the line-up, the Samsung Galaxy M40 will be the fourth phone in this series after Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10.

Samsung Galaxy M40 expected specs

As far as the specs are concerned, rumours suggest that the phone would come with a 6.3-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB RAM.

In terms of camera, the phone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 32MP sensor, ultra-wide angle sensor and a depth sensor. On the front would be the 16MP camera.

The phone is expected to launch at 6 pm IST and could be priced at or under Rs 20,000.

