Samsung Galaxy M10, M10s, M20 discontinued in India: Here's why

Samsung Galaxy M10s is now discontinued in India.

Samsung is a brand that targets almost every type of audience with their M-series, A-series and the flagship S-series. The Galaxy M-series was created for the Millenials and on the business side, it was to compete against the likes of Redmi and Realme smartphones. With so many devices now available in the M-series, the company has discontinued some of them to streamline the series.

Samsung has finally discontinued the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s and the Galaxy M20. While the company has not made any announcement for that, they have just silently removed the phones from their website. Not only that, but these smartphones are also missing from the revised price list sent to the retailers amid the new GST rules for mobile phones.

While the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 served a year as they were launched back in February 2019, the Galaxy M10s was here for a short period since it was launched in September 2019. Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 were launched with Android 8.1 and were updated to Android 9 in May 2019. As for the Galaxy M10s, it debuted with Android 9 Pie and will be updated to the latest Android 10 this year.

Samsung took this step to enhance the sales of the newer models. The company recently launched the Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 in India, which offer better specifications and features than their predecessors. Samsung has also made the Galaxy M10s successor, Galaxy M11 official, which is slated to launch in India soon.