Samsung Fortnite Galaxy Cup e-tournament announced: How to participate, prizes and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Fortnite Galaxy Cup tournament to begin on July 25.

Samsung has yet again collaborated with Fortnite to announce the Fortnite Galaxy Cup. It is a global competition event that is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 26. The sessions will begin at 1:30 PM IST. All Fortnite players using the Android platform can signup for the competition and have the chance to win in-game prizes.

The company will be giving away the all-new Galaxy Scout Outfit, a Samsung Galaxy-themed character skin and more prizes to the winners. The event will take place in two sessions across the two days. Each session will last for around 3 hours. The participants are allowed to play a total of 10 matches per session.

The gamers will earn points based on where they place in each match. The eliminations they get will also help in earning more points. In the end, the participants who manage to get in the top 50,000 will get the Galaxy Scout Outfit. Those who manage to get a minimum of five points will win the Galaxy Wrap.

In order to participate in the upcoming event, the Fortnite players just need to head over to the Playlist Mode in the game and choose Galaxy Cup tournament. Once done, the players can head back to the lobby and hit play. A countdown will be displayed an hour ahead of the tournament. As mentioned above, the Fortnite players will need an Android device in order to participate in the Galaxy Cup tournament.

