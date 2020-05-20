Reliance Jio, Vodafone discontinue some prepaid plans: Know which ones

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Reliance Jio has discontinued its Rs. 98 prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio and Vodafone have decided to take some prepaid plans off their portfolio. While Jio has all-together discontinued a prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone has just stopped offering double data benefits on some of its prepaid plans. Here’s everything you need to know as a customer.

Vodafone recently introduced double data benefits on some of its prepaid plans. Now, the company has discontinued the offer on the Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 recharge plans. Both the plans offer 1.5GB data per day alongside unlimited calls and other benefits. The Rs. 399 plan offers 56 days of validity whereas the Rs. 599 plan brings in only 84 days of validity.

With the introduction of the double data benefits, both the plans offered 3GB of high-speed data per day. The benefits, however, were available only to select telecom regions.

As for Reliance Jio, the company has discontinued its budget-friendly Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan. The plan offered 2GB of high-speed data alongside unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calling benefits. In order to make calls to other networks, used had to pay the IUC charges.

With the plan being discontinued, the cheapest Jio prepaid recharge plan to offer 28 days of validity is the Rs. 129 plan. The plan offers 2GB data, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, 1,000 minutes of non-Jio calls FUP, 300SMS messages and more.

