Realme X2, Realme Buds Air, Realme PaySa launched in India: Everything you need to know

Realme X2 features a 64MP camera at the back.

Realme India hosted a launch event in New Delhi, India today, where they unveiled three new products. The company has just added the Realme X2 smartphone and the Realme Buds Air truly wireless earphones to its portfolio. Apart from the two new products, the company has also added a new financial service called Realme PaySa. Here's everything you need to know.

Realme X2

Realme X2 is the all-new mid-range smartphone offering from the company. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch fullHD+ AMOLED with a waterdrop style notch and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The device comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports the company's VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

On the optics front, the Realme X2 comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter upfront.

Realme Buds Air

Realme Buds Air also comes in this Yellow Colour

Realme has also launched the much-awaited Realme Buds Air truly wireless earphones in India today. The new Buds Air resembles Apple's Airpods in terms of design. The new wireless earphones bring gaming mode, touch control, dual-mic for calling and more. The case also supports wireless charging and open-up auto connection.

Realme PaySa

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also launched its own financial service in India to rival Xiaomi's Mi Pay app. The app is already available on the Google Play Store under a beta program.

Price, offers and availability

Realme X2 comes in three colour options including Pearl Green, Pearl Blue and Pearl White. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively. It will be available starting 12 noon, December 20.

Realme Buds Air comes in three colour variants - White, Black and Yellow. While the Apple Airpods is priced at Rs. 12,900, the Realme Buds Air comes in at a price of just Rs. 3,999. The truly wireless earphones will go on sale starting December 23.