Realme Narzo 20 Pro to go on sale for first time in India today: Price, features and more

Realme recently introduced its new Narzo 20 series, consisting of the Narzo 20, the Narzo 20 Pro, and the Narzo 20A, in India. Out of the three, the eldest sibling (Narzo 20 Pro) is all set to go on sale in the country today. Read on to know more about it.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Price, Availability, Offers

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be up for grabs via e-commerce site Flipkart and the company's Indian website at 12 pm today as part of its first sale. The smartphone will also be available at select offline stores across West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

It is priced at Rs. 14,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs. 16,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes in two colour options: White Knight and Black Ninja.

As for the offers, interested buyers can get Rs. 10,000 off on Flipkart Axis Cobrand card, a 5% off on HSBC credit cards, a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, a 2-year subscription of Discovery Plus at Rs. 299, and no-cost EMI option.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Features, Specifications

The Narzo 20 Pro is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB. On the camera front, it gets quad rear cameras (48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP B&W lens) and a 16MP front camera. The cameras support LED flash, Portrait mode, UIS, Beauty mode, AI capabilities, HDR, and more.

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging, which is its main USP. The fast charging tech is claimed to charge the device fully in just 38 minutes. The smartphone runs Realme UI based on Android 10, has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and more.

