Realme C15 going on sale for the first time in India today: Price, features and more

Realme recently announced the Realme C12 and the C15 in India in its affordable Realme C series. After the Realme C12 going on sale in India recently, the Realme C15 is all set to be available for purchase as part of its first sale in the country today. Read on to know more about the device.

Realme C15 Price, Availability, Offers

The smartphone will be up for grabs via the online portal Flipkart and the company's Indian website, starting 12 pm today. The device is priced at Rs. 9,999 for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and Rs. 10,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Additionally, it will be available to buy via offline stores, starting September 3.

As for the offers on Flipkart, buyers can get Rs. 30 off on first prepaid payment via Rupay card (minimum order value of Rs. 750), Rs. 30 off on first prepaid UPI payment (minimum order value Rs. 750), Rs. 75 off on the use of Rupay card (minimum order value of Rs. 7,500), Rs. 75 off on UPI transaction (minimum order value of Rs. 10,000), a 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, no-cosr EMI option, and a free 6-month Google One trial on EMI, exchange, or mobile protection purchase.

As for offers on Realme.com, interested buyers can avail up to 100% SuperCash worth Rs. 500 on payment via MobiKwik and Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000

Realme C15 Features, Specifications

With a Geometric Gradient Design, the Realme C15 falls in the affordable price category and comes with a 6,000mAh battery as its main highlight. The battery supports 18W fast charger, which is claimed to charge the device from 0% to 25% of the battery in 30 minutes.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop full-screen display and is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has two RAM/Storage variants: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras (13MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP B&W lens, 2MP retro lens) and an 8MP front camera.

Additionally, it runs Realme UI based on Android 10, has a fingerprint scanner at the back and support for face unlock feature, has a splash-resistant design, and comes in two colour options: Power Blue and Power Silver.

