Realme C12 to go on sale for the first in India today: Features, specifications and more

Realme recently launched the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 in India as part of it budget Realme C series. Now, out of the new devices, the Realme C12 is all set to go on sale in the country today. Read on to know more about it.

Realme C12 Price, Availability, Offers

The smartphone will be available to buy via the e-commerce platform Flipkart at 12 pm today. It is priced at Rs. 8,999 and falls in the affordable price segment. For those who don't know, the Realme C15 that was launched alongside will go on sale on August 27.

As for the offers, interested buyers can avail a couple of bank discounts. This includes a 10% instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards, flat Rs. 30 off on first prepaid payment via Rupay card (minimum order value Rs. 750), Rs. 30 off on first prepaid UPI payment, Rs. 75 off on Rupay card (minnmun order value Rs. 7,500), Rs. 75 off on UPI transaction (on Rs. 10,000 and above), 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, no-cost EMI option, and free 6-month Google trial exchange, no-cost EMI or full mobile protection.

Realme C12 Features, Specifications

The Realme C12 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and comes equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. On the camera front, the device houses three rear snappers (13MP, 2MP, 2MP) and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Aditionally, the smartphone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.

