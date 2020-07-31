Realme 6i to be available for the first time in India today: Price, offers, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme 6i in Lunar White

Realme recently launched the Realme 6i smartphone, a member of the Realme 6 series, in India. Now, the smartphone, which is touted as the most powerful mid-range device, will be up for grabs for the first time in the country. Read on to know more about it.

Realme 6i Price, Offers, Availability

The Realme 6i will be available to buy via online portal Flipkart, starting 12 pm today. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs. 14,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The device comes with a slew to go for. Interested people can avail 5% Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI Transactions, Rs. 30 off on Rupay card (minimum order value of Rs. 750), Rs. 30 off on prepaid UPI transaction, Rs. 75 off on Rupay card (minimum order value of Rs. 7,500), Rs. 75 on UPI transaction above Rs. 10,000, 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and no-cost EMI option.

Realme 6i Features, Specifications

The Realme 6i is a budget smartphone that comes with 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole in the top left corner and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB. On the camera front, there are four rear cameras (48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP B&W) and a 16MP front camera.

The device is powered by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Furthermore, it has a side-mounted fingperint scanner, face unlock feature, and two colour options, namely, Lunar White & Eclipse Black.

