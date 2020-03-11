Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
Realme 6 to go on first sale in India today: Price, offers and more

Realme 6 with 90Hz display will be available to buy via first sale in India today. Read on to all about it

New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2020 11:34 IST
Realme 6 comes with 90Hz display, quad cameras and more

Realme recently unveiled its new Realme 6 budget series in India. The series consists of the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro, out of which the former will go on its first-ever sale in India today. Read on to know everything about it if you intend to buy the Realme 6.

Realme 6 Availability, Price, Offers

The Realme 6 will be up for grabs via the online portal Flipkart, Realme's official website and a couple of select offline stores in the country. The first sale of the Realme 6 will begin from noon onwards. The Realme 6 comes in three RAM and internal storage variants: 4GB/64GB for Rs. 12,999, 6GB/128GB for Rs. 14,999, and 8GB/128GB for Rs. 15,999.

As for the offers on Flipkart, people going for the Realme 6 can avail a discount of Rs. 750 on the use of ICICI credit cards. Additional offers include a 5% cashback on the use of Flipkart Axix Bank credit card, a 5% instant discount on EMI on use of the Axis Bank credit and debit cards, and an extra 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

If you purchase the device via the Realme website, you can get 5% SuperCash worth Rs. 500 on MobiKwik, best exchange price in Cashify, and no-cost EMI option.

Realme 6 Features, Specifications

The Realme 6 has its main USP in the form of the 90Hz refresh rate its display comes with. The display is rated at 6.5-inch and has a Full HD+ screen resolution. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor and comes in three RAM/storage options: 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

On the camera front, there is a quad-camera setup at the back. The rear camera module includes a 64MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP Ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a B&W lens. There is a 16MP in-display selfie snapper.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge fast charging tech and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, the Realme 6 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

