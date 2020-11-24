PUBG Mobile India launch not far as company gets registered in India: Here's why you should be excited

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE INDIA PUBG Mobile India launch is not that far from here.

PUBG Mobile India has to be one of the most hyped games of the year. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India due to its connections with China. Thanks to a huge userbase, the company decided to cut its ties with China for the India relaunch. Ahead of the India launch, the company has been finally registered in India as ‘PUBG India Private Ltd’.

When PUBG made the announcement that the PUBG Mobile will be relaunched in India, they also mentioned that they will be setting up a local office in India to contribute to the development of the Indian video game, esports, IT and entertainment industries. Now, we are finally seeing this happening as the company has been officially registered in the country.

PUBG Corporation filed the registration of its Indian subsidiary ‘PUBG India Private Ltd’ on 21st November. The registration has been made in Bangalore, Karnataka. In the new Indian subsidiary, PUBG Corporation has appointed two directors named Sean Sohn and Kumar Krishnan Iyer. While Sean Sohn is the head of corporate development at PUBG Corp. (KRAFTON), Kumar Krishnan Iyer has directorship experience in ten companies including the Indian subsidiaries of Spotify, AccuWeather and Phazr.

PUBG India Pvt Ltd’s registration counts as a huge step towards the return of the PUBG Mobile game in India. So far, the biggest potential obstacle has been the government’s nod for approval. But, now that the company is registered, the launch of the much-awaited PUBG Mobile India is not far.

As of writing this article, PUBG Mobile India’s launch date has not been confirmed. However, the company has started taking pre-registrations for the game.