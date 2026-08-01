Sharvari and Ayushmann Khurrana spotted filming Chhath Puja scene for Yeh Prem Mol Liya? Know here

New Delhi:

Some pictures from the sets of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya has surfaced online, sparking speculation among fans. The images, which have been widely shared across social media platforms, appears to show lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari shooting a sequence set around the Chhath Puja festival.

While neither the makers nor the actors have commented on the stills, fans have been quick to dissect the visuals. The authenticity of the images has not been independently verified, but it has added to the growing anticipation surrounding Barjatya's next directorial venture.

Viral images fuels speculation

The viral images show what appears to be a large-scale outdoor shoot, complete with traditional decorations and a sizeable crowd of background artistes. Sharvari is seen dressed in a saree, while Ayushmann appears in a traditional outfit, prompting many social media users to believe the sequence is based on Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Although the sequence has not been officially confirmed, the pictures have caught the attention of fans, many of whom praised the film's traditional setting. Others expressed excitement about seeing Ayushmann and Sharvari share screen space for the first time in a Sooraj Barjatya film.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks Barjatya's return to direction after Uunchai. Known for films centred on family relationships and Indian traditions, the filmmaker has kept details about the project under wraps, making every update from the sets a talking point among moviegoers.

On the work front

Sharvari was recently seen in Alpha, one of the year's major Hindi releases. She will next be seen in Yeh Prem Mol Liya and is also set to star opposite Ahaan Panday in an upcoming action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The yet-to-be-titled project is expected to release next year.

Ayushmann, meanwhile, is collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya for the first time through Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The actor was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

For the unversed, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026.

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Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari wrap up Yeh Prem Mol Liya shoot; Anupam Kher hails Sooraj Barjatya