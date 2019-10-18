PUBG Mobile's Diwali Dhamaka Event 2019 offers exclusive rewards for Indian gamers

Image Source : FACEBOOK PUBG Diwali Dhamaka Event brings exclusive exciting offers for the Indian Gamers

The PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka Event brings exclusive in-game items and rewards for the Indian players of the game. This PUBG Event offer comes with daily mission and gamers will get Diwali Sparkles on successful completion of the mission. These Diwali Sparkles can be used to burst crackers and obtain Gift Tokens which can be redeemed to secure in-game exclusive items that include a cricket costume, kurta pajama set, lobster set, AWM/M415 gun skins, future policemen set, nightmare set, and crate coupons.

This Diwali event will offer three levels that come with a fixed number of gift tokens that are hidden behind a set of 25 crackers. Players move to the next level when they collect the required number of gift tokens and after successful completion of all the three levels of this Diwali Event, PUBG players will get either M416 Guns or a special Diwali costume. A few lucky winners of this special Diwali event will get physical rewards that include TVS Apache bike, Oppos smartphones, Boat headphones, Gold and silver coins and a lot more. PUBG special merchandise that includes t-shirts and caps will also be given to select users.

This special PUBG Diwali Dhamaka Event comes days after the latest PUBG Mobile 0.15 update was rolled out for the lovers of the game across the globe. This new update from PUBG brings a new 'Payload Mode' with features like team recall, new weapons, and helicopters. It also brought the Survive Till Dawn Halloween mode that has Halloween themed monster, modifies skybox and other features and objects to the game