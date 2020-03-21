Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
PM Modi appreciates Google, Twitter, WhatsApp initiatives to combat Coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates the initiatives Google and Twitter took to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2020 13:57 IST
PM Modi tweets to thank Google and Twitter's initiative towards combating coronavirus pandemic. 

Coronavirus pandemic is rising rapidly not only in India but also worldwide. The deadly virus has left everyone in a panic. Since most people are now spending their time surfing through the internet, a lot of fake news is being spread across. In order to curb fake news and spread awareness among the people, Twitter and Google have taken their initiatives. While the users are already appreciating the move, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, posted a tweet appreciating the move by the tech giants.

Twitter India has launched a dedicated COVID-19 page where it shows all the tweets about Coronavirus from the Indian authorities. The page has also added a link to the mohfw.gov.in providing more information on the pandemic.

Fight Against Coronavirus

As for Google, the company has initiated a new campaign called "Do the Five", which suggests people should wash hands often, use elbow while coughing, keep a safe distance from other people, should not touch face and stay at home if possible.  

Even WhatsApp has worked with the Government of India to create MyGov Corona Help Desk. This will help in reducing the amount of panic and spread the right amount of information among users. 

