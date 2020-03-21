PM Modi appreciates Google, Twitter, WhatsApp initiatives to combat Coronavirus pandemic

PM Modi tweets to thank Google and Twitter's initiative towards combating coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic is rising rapidly not only in India but also worldwide. The deadly virus has left everyone in a panic. Since most people are now spending their time surfing through the internet, a lot of fake news is being spread across. In order to curb fake news and spread awareness among the people, Twitter and Google have taken their initiatives. While the users are already appreciating the move, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, posted a tweet appreciating the move by the tech giants.

Twitter India has launched a dedicated COVID-19 page where it shows all the tweets about Coronavirus from the Indian authorities. The page has also added a link to the mohfw.gov.in providing more information on the pandemic.

As for Google, the company has initiated a new campaign called "Do the Five", which suggests people should wash hands often, use elbow while coughing, keep a safe distance from other people, should not touch face and stay at home if possible.

Leveraging technology and the internet for a healthier planet.



Google is doing its best to spread awareness on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Their efforts add great strength in this fight. https://t.co/V61WoT8j64 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

Commendable effort by @TwitterIndia, which has launched a dedicated COVID-19 page that provides essential real-time updates to people from various authorities across India. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/JUZ8boc0bc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

Even WhatsApp has worked with the Government of India to create MyGov Corona Help Desk. This will help in reducing the amount of panic and spread the right amount of information among users.