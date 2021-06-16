PlayStation users will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 starting June 21: Report

Follow us on Image Source : SONY PlayStation users will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 starting June 21.

Sony pulled down Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store nearly six months ago. But now, PS 4 and PS5 owners will soon be able to buy the digital version of the RPG once again. CD Projekt Red revealed in a regulatory announcement that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on the PlayStation Store as of June 21, Engadget citing Eurogamer, reported.

"In relation to Current Report no. 66/2020 of 18 December 2020, the Management Board of CD Projekt S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw hereby publicly discloses the decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store, effective on 21 June 2021," the announcement reads.

Sony told Polygon in a statement that performance issues will persist while CDPR improves stability across all platforms. In the meantime, Sony suggests playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 Pro or PS5 instead.

Sony removed the game from its storefront a little over a week after Cyberpunk 2077's rocky launch and it offered players refunds. The game was initially full of bugs and many PS4 and Xbox One players encountered significant performance issues.

Microsoft also offered refunds but added a warning to the Cyberpunk 2077 store page about possible Xbox One performance issues instead of taking it down.

CD Projekt Red has rolled out several Cyberpunk 2077 hotfixes and major patches since December. The RPG finally appears to be in a solid enough state to satisfy Sony, even if it doesn't run quite as well as hoped on PS4.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can play Cyberpunk 2077 through backward compatibility. A free update that optimises the game for the current consoles is scheduled to arrive later this year.

