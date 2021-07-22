Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Paytm, Zomato, Steam, other apps down as Akamai suffers outage.

Paytm, Zomato, Steam, other popular applications suffered a massive outage. The outage was caused due to a issues at Akamai Technologies, which is a web services company. The company provides one of the world's largest content delivery networks (CDNs) and it was experiencing a service disruption.

During the outage, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, PlayStation Network (PSN), Zomato, Steam, among others were down for many users around the world. Social media users were reporting the widespread outage globally.

The reports were further confirmed by Down Detector as well as the official Twitter handles of the companies who faced the outage.

At roughly 9:40 PM IST, Akamai Technologies posted an update on their website stating, "We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service. We are actively investigating the issue. If you have questions or are experiencing impact due to this issue, please contact Akamai Technical Support. In the interest of time, we are providing you the most current information available, which is subject to changes, corrections, and updates."

The company then came up with another update after almost one hour, saying, "This incident has been mitigated."

The whole outage did trouble a lot of users but it was quickly fixed by the web services giant.