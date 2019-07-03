Oraimo Toast 10 power bank launched in India

Oraimo, announces the launch of its ultra slim and stylishly designed Toast 10 OPB-P106D in India. The Toast 10 comes with a super elegant case and a massive capacity of 10000mAh. It is a Lithium polymer battery cell enabled power bank that comes with dual ports with oraimo’s high speed charging technology that lets users charge two devices simultaneously.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Puneet Gupta, Business Head, oraimo Accessories India said “Today’s hyper-connected world is moving at a very fast pace. Millennials and working professionals are glued to their smart devices 24*7 and the one challenge that they face is running out of battery while on-the-go. Therefore, we at oraimo, are extremely excited to announce the launch of technologically advanced power bank, oraimo Toast 10 that comes with high speed charging and multi protection safety system to provide the necessary aid to the youth.”

He further added, “The product has been designed having thoroughly researched consumer’s requirements and expectations. oraimo Toast 10 is a compact, portable and ultra slim product that can keep all your devices active throughout the day on the go.”

The oraimo Toast 10 comes with a high-density Lithium-polymer battery cell to ensure 2.1A fast charging with a massive capacity of 10000mAh. The power bank comes with 3D hexagon texture, which is resistant to stains and scratches.

Toast 10 is 16mm slim, light in weight and extremely stylish with easy grip edges for optimised portability. It comes with advanced safety features such as temperature resistance, short circuit protection, input overvoltage protection, output overvoltage protection, protection from overcharge, over discharge and output overcurrent protection.

It is compatible with all iOS and Android devices, smartphones, mobiles and other smart devices and can be bought from various mobile accessories and electronics stores.

