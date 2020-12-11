Oppo Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G launched.

Oppo Reno 5 series have just been launched in China. The new smartphone series offers 5G support and bring significant upgrades over the Reno 4 series. As of now, the company has launched the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphones in the new series. At the launch, the company also teased the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G, which will be the top-end offering in the new Reno 5 series.

Oppo Reno 5 series price

Oppo Reno 5 5G has been launched at a price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone also comes in a 12GB+256GB variant, which is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

As for the Reno 5 Pro 5G, it is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,200) and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,700) for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models, respectively. Both the smartphones are available in three colour options, namely, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night and Starry Night.

Oppo Reno 5 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 5 5G features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The handset comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Oppo Reno 5 5G sports a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. It packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Under the hood, there is a 4,350mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

On the camera front, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with the same camera setup as the Reno 5 5G.