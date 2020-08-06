OPPO Reno 4 Pro gets new ColosOS 7.2 update: Know what new features got introduced

Image Source : OPPO Reno 4 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday debuted ColorOS 7.2, its latest version of custom Android software, in India on the newly-launched Reno4 Pro device. The new version of ColorOS 7 aims to offer a slew of new and improved features across functionalities making the device more efficient.

"ColorOS 7.2 is designed to optimize and enrich user experience on an OPPO smartphone. We have worked on extensive consumer insights to make the smartphone experience more customized and personalized as per the user's sensibilities,'' Manoj Kumar, Senior Principal Engineer, OPPO ColorOS said in a statement.

ColorOS 7.2 is built on Android 10, the latest version of Google's operating system and comes with the most-used Google apps pre-installed, including call and messages. According to the company, it offers a richer and fun experience with new features such as the AI App Preloading, Super Power Saving Mode, OPPO Lab, Quick Return Bubble and more.

ColorOS7.2 brings more than 30 sets of new artistic wallpapers that have been crafted by designers as part of the "Artist Wallpaper Project''.In addition, it also features Super Power Saving Mode which helps extend the phone's battery life at extremely-low battery levels.

Super Power Saving Mode leverages system-wide approaches (such as CPU frequency adjustment and backlight adjustment) and customises power saving strategies for individual apps.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage