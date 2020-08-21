Friday, August 21, 2020
     
Oppo A53 with 90Hz display to arrive in India on Aug 25

OPPO on Friday confirmed to launch a new phone under its A-series with 90Hz display in India on August 25. 

New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2020 14:19 IST
Oppo A53 will be a successor to the Oppo A52.

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Friday confirmed to launch a new phone under its A-series with 90Hz display in India on August 25. "Built to empower users with advanced technology, OPPO A53 will carry forward the legacy of the A series and offer an incredibly fluid and smooth display at a more affordable price," the company said in a statement.

In India, the smartphone will be priced under Rs 15,000, the company informed. In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via micro-SD card slot. The device is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main shooter, a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP hole-punch front camera. The phone runs Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 on top.

