OnePlus Nord now available to buy in India as part of first open sale Price, features and more

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord is finally available to buy in India as the new OnePlus smartphone has gone on its first open sale in the country. To recall, the smartphone was expected to go on sale on August 4. However, the sale got postponed by two days due to supply constraints. Read on to know more about the OnePlus Nord availability in India.

OnePlus Nord Availability, Price, Offers

The OnePlus Nord sale in India started at 12 am today, which means it is now available to buy via Amazon India, OnePlus online store OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorised Stores. Additionally, the device will be available to buy via all offline stores, starting August 12.

The OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs. 24,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Rs. 27,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs. 29,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, currently, only the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants will be up for grabs in the country, with the base model going on sale sometime in October.

As for the offers, interested buyers can get up to 6 months NCE on all major banks, 50% off on Nord Screen Protection Plan, OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones for Rs. 2,499, OnePlus Nord Creator case for Rs. 1,290, and the OnePlus Nord Butterfinger Bundle for Rs. 1,589.

OnePlus Nord Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Nord is the new mid-ranger by the company as part of a new series altogether. It comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and supports 5G. It comes in three RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB (only for India), 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB.

On the camera front, the smartphone gets four rear snappers (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, 2MP) and dual front cameras (32MP, 8MP). It is backed by a 4,115mAh battery with 30T fast charging and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and two colour options: Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage