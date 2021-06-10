OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U1s launching today: How to watch live stream, what to expect and more

Image Source : TWITTER/@ONEPLUS_UK OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U1s launching today

OnePlus is all prepped up to launch its brand new smartphone; the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and alongside it, the company is launching the OnePlus TV U1S in India during its Summer Launch event today (June 10). TheOnePlus Nord CE 5G and the TV U1S will be unveiled at 7 pm. Read on to know how to watch the event online and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S: Live-stream

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S launch event will be streamed live on OnePlus.in as well as on the company’s official YouTube channel. The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will begin at 7PM IST. Here's a link for the same:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Expected specification and features

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is expected to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The device could also come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Further, the OnePlus phone is rumoured to have a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

OnePlus has already confirmed a 4,500mAh battery for its Nord CE 5G smartphone. The phone will also include the company's Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging support. Furthermore, the device offers a 3.5mm headphone jack and have a thickness of 7.9mm. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed by the company.

OnePlus TV U1S: Expected specification

The new OnePlus TV U1S is said to come in three screen sizes- 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch with support for HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC. It is expected to feature a “bezel-less” design and offer a 4K resolution display. The smart TV will also come with Dynaudio sound and it is said to offer 30-watt speakers and HDMI 2.0 ports as well as Android TV 10 on the software front.

The company is expected to offer an NFC-supported remote control with the OnePlus TV U1S. The smart TV could also offer standalone Google Assistant integration for voice commands that may work without the bundled remote. It may also pack a 1080p plug-n-play webcam that could support 1080p resolution at 30fps frame rate.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S: Expected price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 22,999. However, the Chinese company has not confirmed the price of the device yet. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord TV U1 is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 37,999 for the base screen model. The smart TV may come with an optional webcam that is rumoured to be available for Rs. 5,000.

The OnePlus TV U1S will be available via a Red Cable First Sale on 10 June and will go on open sale on 11 June. The Nord CE 5G will be available as a Red Cable First Pre-Order on 11 June and will go on open sale on 16 June.