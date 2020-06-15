OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 set to go on sale in India today: Price, Offers and more

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8, 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 series, with the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8, is all geared up to go on sale in India today. Both smartphones will be a part of a flash sale, which will last for some minutes only. While the OnePlus 8 has previously been available via flash sales, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available to buy for the very time in the country. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Availability, Price, Offers

The OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 will be available to buy via Amazon India as well as OnePlus.in at 12 pm today. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs. 59,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 44,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs. 49,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a 6GB RAM/128GB storage model for India, however, it isn't available at the time of writing.

Additionally, both the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 come with offers such as an SBI CC instant discount of Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000, respectively, Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000, and the option to avail no-cost EMI. Users can also add the Servify protection plan.

For the OnePlus 8 Pro, interested buyers can get the All-rounder bundle for Rs. 4,4,27, the Charge and protect bundle for Rs. 2,996, the Attach bundle for Rs. 1,311, the Long live music bundle for Rs. 4,528, the Sandstone bumper case for Rs. 990, and the Karbon bumper case for Rs. 1,990. The OnePlus 8 can be purchased with the Protect your music bundle (Rs. 2,516), the Karbon bumper case (Rs. 1,890), the Sandstone bumper case (Rs. 750), and the Clear bumper case (Rs. 750).

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 come with a number of highlights such as 5G connectivity, improved cameras, high refresh rates, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and more.

The OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED HDR10+ 120Hz display and the OnePlus 8 has a smaller 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display. Both devices sport a punch-hole in the top left corner of the screen. While the OnePlus 8 Pro has two RAM/ROM variants (8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB), the OnePlus 8 has three (6GB/128GB. 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB) in India.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 8 Pro has quad rear cameras (48MP, 48MP, 8MP, 5MP) and the OnePlus 8 has three rear cameras (48MP, 16MP, 2MP). Both devices house a 16MP front camera. The OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 are backed by a 4,510mAh and a 4,300mAh battery, respectively with fast charging support and run OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Furthermore, the smartphones come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 6, Haptic Touch, Face Unlock, and dual stereo speakers. However, the elder sibling gets additional features such as IP68 water resistance and wireless charging.

