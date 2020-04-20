OnePlus 8, 8 Pro prices unveiled in India: See how much new OnePlus smartphones are priced at

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus, just last week, introduced the new OnePlus 8 series as its first flagship series for 2020. The OnePlus 8 series includes the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Soon after the launch, the Chinese company has finally revealed the prices of the new OnePlus smartphones in India. Read on to know what price tag the OnePlus 8 series carries in the country.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro India prices revealed

The OnePlus 8 will start at Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. The new base model has been launched only in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model and Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage option. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is the elder sibling and will be slightly expensive. It is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage variant.

The OnePlus 8 comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow colours. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine colour options.

Additionally, the newly-launched OnePlus Wireless Z earphones will come with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. As the availability, Amazon India and the OnePlus website have listed the new products with the 'Notify Me' option.

The OnePlus 8 series pricing in India is clearly way less than the US pricing and seems to be quite competitive in the country. With various factors affecting it such as the slightly higher price and the current Coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen how the OnePlus smartphones sell in the market.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro features, specifications

To recall, both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro come with a couple of highlights such as 5G connectivity, displays, cameras, in-display fingerprint scanners, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and more.

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and the OnePlus 8 Pro has a bigger 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a higher 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8 comes in three RAM/storage variants (in India): 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two RAM/Storage configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 8 has a triple-camera setup at the back (48MP, 16MP, 2MP) and the OnePlus 8 Pro gets a quad-camera module at the back (48MP, 48MP, 8MP, 5MP). Both smartphones come with a 16MP front camera.

While the OnePlus 8 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets a 4,510mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charging technology. The devices run OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Additionally, the devices support Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, Haptic Vibration 2.0, and Wi-Fi 6. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with support for wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance. However, the OnePlus 8 doesn't get any of the two.

