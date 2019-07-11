Image Source : PIXABAY/JOHNJAKOB North Americans may finally get Spotify in Tesla cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that people in North America may finally get Spotify directly integrated into Teslas systems.

When American blogger Jessica Gottlieb tweeted: "@elonmusk any thoughts of adding Spotify to my car?" Musk replied with an "OK" which set the rumour mill churning.

While European Tesla owners have had in-built Spotify in Tesla cars for years now, in North America, the automaker has a deal with Slacker to provide music streaming services to the fleet, Electrek reported on Wednesday.

Launched in 2007, Slacker is a relatively small online music streaming service available in the US and Canada that lets listeners access service on the web and through mobile apps on multiple smartphones.

In June, Musk had mentioned that Tesla is working on a "fun, little music tool coming later" and a "tweak" to music inside Tesla vehicles.

Back in 2017, Tesla even started working on its own music streaming service but the project appears to have been put on the back burner, the report added.

