Indian Government to soon launch app that will teach people new languages

A unique initiative is being taken up to connect the youth and students of the country with one another in linguistic terms. Under this initiative, a person from one state can be taught short sentences in the regional language of another state through a mobile app. The app is being developed by MyGov, a citizen engagement platform founded by the Government of India.

For example, a person living in Punjab will be able to understand short sentences spoken in Marathi. Similarly, a person living in Tamil Nadu can learn short sentences in Marathi, Punjabi or Haryanvi through this app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently spoken about connecting different people of the country through regional languages. Small sentences used in everyday life will be taught in various languages through this app.

This app will provide knowledge about sentences and words used to seek each other's wellbeing in various languages, which are important for a new person in an unknown city.

The information received through this app can also be used in various government activities. This app will enable the spread and expansion of various regional languages across the length and breadth of India.

Mygov.in Chief Executive and senior IAS officer, Abhishek Singh said that the app has been developed to help people learn 100 sentences in different languages. Mygov can host webinars of various departments and also disseminate information about its programmes with the help of this app.

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided to pursue the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme using innovative methods, including this app.

