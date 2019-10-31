Spotify introduces its dedicated app for kids

The app will be freely available for the premium family plan

Music streaming platform Spotify has introduced its dedicated app for kids. The app named Spotify Kids will allow kids above three years to listen to their own music and playlist of their own choice online as well as offline. The Spotify Kids app gives children access to about 6,000 tracks, all of which the company says have been specifically chosen for children. The new app will be freely available to all premium Family subscribers. Children part of the premium family can have their own sperate account now which can be used on the Spotify Kids app.

"Spotify Kids is a composite of playlists, which makes it easy for kids to find music and stories from their favorite movies and TV shows or hit plays on a playlist to sing along to during their favorite activity-or their least favorite chore. Having a standalone app specifically for younger kids is a new space for Spotify, and we understand the sensitivities around content for children," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company says it has spent more than two years working on Spotify Kids and that it has consulted with kid’s content experts along the way.

The app is currently in beta and available in Ireland and will be introduced to all markets that have Premium Family in the coming months.

"Spotify Premium Family master account holders can simply download Kids from the App Store or Google Play, then sign into their regular Spotify account. For those outside of Ireland, Kids will be rolling out to all markets that currently have Premium Family," the company added.

(With IANS inputs)