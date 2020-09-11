Motorola Moto G9 Plus with 64MP quad cameras officially announced: Price, features and more

Image Source : MOTOROLA Moto G9 Plus is Rose Gold

Motorola has launched the rumoured Moto G9 Plus in its new Moto G9 series in Brazil. The new mid-range smartphone joins the existing Moto G9 and the Moto G9 Play. To recall, the Moto G9 was launched recently in India. Read on to know more about the new device.

Moto G9 Plus Features, Specifications

The Moto G9 Plus comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Max Vision HDR10 display with a punch hole in the top left corner. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are four rear cameras placed vertically in the top left corner. The camera module includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The one at the front stands at 16MP.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging tech and runs Android 10. Additionally, the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, and comes in Rose Gold and Indigo Blue colours.

Moto G9 Plus Price, Features

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus comes with a price tag of R$2,499 (around Rs. 34,500), which could be lesser in India to compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord, the Realme X3 and the new Samsung Galaxy M51. However, there is no word on its availability in India at the time of writing.

