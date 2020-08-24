Motorola Moto G9 with 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : MOTOROLA Moto G9 in Forrest Green

As known previously, Motorola has added a new member to its budget Moto G series -- the Moto G9 -- in India. The new smartphone is a successor to the Moto G8 that was launched earlier this year. The Moto G9 is a budget smartphone and falls under Rs. 15,000. Read on to know more about the new smartphone.

Moto G9 Features, Specifications

The Motorola Moto G9 comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It comes in a single 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant. The storage can be further expanded by up to 512GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, the device houses three rear cameras rated at 48MP (main camera), 2MP (macro lens), and 2MP (depth sensor). The front snapper stands at 8MP. The smartphone comes with camera feature such as Night Vision, HDR, LED flash, slow-motion video, hyper-lapse video, portrait mode, face beauty, along with Google Lens integration.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging and runs Android 10. Additionally, it supports USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock feature, water repellence, two microphones, and NFC.

Moto G9 Price, Availability

The Motorola Moto G9 comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,499 and stands in the ring against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and the Realme Narzo 10. It will be up for grabs via the online portal Flipkart, starting August 31 at 12 pm. It comes in Sapphire Blue and Forrest Green colour options.

