Moto E6 with splash resistant body and a 5.5-inch HD+ display announced

Motorola announces Moto E6 in the E series. This is the company's latest budget smartphone that has 5.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display that is powered by a Snapdragon 435 CPU and is backed with 2GB RAM. The phone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) and features a 13 Megapixel camera at the back with LED flash and a 5 Megapixel front camera.

Moto E6 specifications

The Moto E6 comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ 18:9 Max Vision IPS display with 1440x720 pixels and is powered by 1.4GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. It gets 2GB RAM and features 16GB internal storage that can be expanded to 256GB via microSD card. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and features Dual SIM. It gets a 13 Megapixel rear camera with LED Flash with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size PDAF and has a 5 Megapixel front-facing camera that includes f/2.0 aperture with 1.12um pixel size.

It measures 149.7 x 72.3 x 8.57 mm in dimensions and weighs 159g. The phone comes with a front-ported speaker, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM radio and dual microphone. It gets P2i water-repellent nano-coating and houses a 3000mAh battery.

Moto E6 price

Moto E6 is priced at $149.99 (Rs 10,360 approx.) and will be going on sale in the US. Motorola hasn't revealed any details about its plans for India but can be expected soon in the Indian market.

