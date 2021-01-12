Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft launches Surface Pro 7+ laptop for Business users.

Microsoft has officially announced the launch of the Surface Pro 7+ laptop. The laptop will be sold only to commercial and educational customers. The new model sports the same 12.3-inch display, a choice between three Intel processors, and SSD (solid-state drive) options up to 1TB. Like the Pro 7, the 7+ can mutate from more-or-less notebook form factor to tablet, with or without the optional keyboard still attached.

"Surface Pro 7+ is purpose-built with the needs of our business and education customers in mind," asserted Robin Seiler, a corporate vice president in the Microsoft Devices group, in a post on a company blog.

Surface Pro 7+ joins the Surface for Business portfolio - offering the versatility, connectivity and security that business and educational institutions need to adapt to the changing landscape, according to the post. It comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, with 2.1 times faster performance, and longer battery life of up to 15 hours.

With both USB-A and USB-C ports, Surface Pro 7+ offers the adaptability to dock into external displays and leverage the needed peripherals for a full workstation setup. For the human connection that everyone is craving, we have integrated front and rear-facing cameras into Surface Pro 7+ with 1080p full HD video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Microphones so people can be seen and heard, he said in the post.

